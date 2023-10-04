New chief named for Lowville Police Department

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lowville’s next police chief has been named. Daryl Ortlieb gets the job.

Ortlieb has 10 years with the Lowville Police Department and 20 years of law enforcement experience.

He also worked at the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department and the Boonville Police Department.

Interim Chief Mike Tabolt will stay on until the end of the year.

The changes come after former chief Randy Roggie retired at the end of June following a state investigation into official misconduct, which also involves Philip Turck.

The men have pleaded not guilty.

