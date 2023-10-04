North country heat ties, breaks records

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Wednesday’s heat in the north country tied and even smashed record-high temperatures.

In Massena, the National Weather Service says the mercury hit 88 degrees, shattering the 1951 record of 82 degrees.

In fact, the NWS says 88 degrees is the highest temperature ever recorded in Massena during the month of October. The previous record was 85 degrees in 1991.

Meanwhile, the temperature hit 82 at the Watertown International Airport, tying the record high set in 1951.

We caught up with 83-year-old Bonnie LaBow, who had 4 miles left on her 20-mile bike ride Wednesday morning.

“I think it is pretty awesome. I know it’s going to change this weekend, so everybody is just trying to take advantage of it,” she said.

With summer-like weather, outdoor sports were in full swing in Adams. Golfers grabbed their clubs and hit the links.

“Definitely when I was younger, usually we’ve start hitting October, maybe throughout the middle out the end of October, it’d start, you know, way cooling down and it’d stick, it stuck right up to January and February,” said golfer Royal Gregory.

“We are better off just living our life one day at a time and just having fun with it,” said golfer Travis Vest.

In Lewis County, Lowville hit a new record of 83 degrees. The old record was 81 degrees in 1931.

