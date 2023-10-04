Record-breaking highs possible today

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures in the 50s and low 60s would be fine as highs for this time of year, but today, they’re the early morning lows.

It’s going to be summer-like and, possibly, record breaking.

It will be sunny and humid with highs in the low to mid-80s. The record for Watertown is 82 degrees.

It will be another mild night. Lows will be mainly in the 60s.

Thursday will be another warm one. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

It won’t be in the 80s on Friday, but it will still be above average. It will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of afternoon showers. Highs will be in the low 70s.

With highs in the mid-60s, Saturday will normally be considered a warm fall day. It will be mostly cloudy with an 80% chance of rain.

It will feel more like October on Sunday. It will be cloudy with a 70% chance of rain. Highs will be in the low 50s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain. Highs will be in the low 50s.

It will be in the mid-50s on Tuesday. It will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-50s.

