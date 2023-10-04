Reminder: Feds to test emergency alert systems

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission will conduct...
The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission will conduct a nationwide test of two alert systems on Wednesday.(FEMA)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(WWNY) - Don’t be alarmed: Federal agencies will broadcast a message across the U.S. Wednesday afternoon to test the nation’s emergency alert systems.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission, is scheduled to conduct a nationwide test of two alert systems – the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) system.

That’s scheduled to happen at 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time.

That means your cell phone will sound an alert at the same time it’s broadcast over radio and television.

The alerts will say that they are a test.

