Reminder: Feds to test emergency alert systems
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(WWNY) - Don’t be alarmed: Federal agencies will broadcast a message across the U.S. Wednesday afternoon to test the nation’s emergency alert systems.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency, in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission, is scheduled to conduct a nationwide test of two alert systems – the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) system.
That’s scheduled to happen at 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time.
That means your cell phone will sound an alert at the same time it’s broadcast over radio and television.
The alerts will say that they are a test.
