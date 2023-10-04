School buys sensors to deter vaping among students

Vape sensor
Vape sensor(WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - When kids vape in school, it can be very discreet. In fact, some vape pens can look like everyday school supplies. How do schools combat it? There’s a new tool.

At Copenhagen Central School, two bathrooms are equipped with two vape sensors.

“We can move them whenever we like, and they’re (students) not privy to that information,” said Olivia Boucher, who wrote the grant proposal to buy the sensors.

The school was awarded $2,500 to purchase the sensors through the Safe Schools Endeavor in partnership with the Northern New York Community Foundation.

The school’s Youth Advisory Council and Parent Teacher Organization also chipped in.

When a sensor goes off, it sends an alert to the administrators’ email and phone.

Boucher says it can be hard to tell what is a vape and what is not because of its smell.

“For us as staff, it’s hard for us to know. Is it a lotion? Is it a body spray? Are they coming back from PE and going to the bathroom and spraying themselves with something,” she said.

Vapes not only smell discreet, they look discreet, and are commonly disguised as school supplies, like a highlighter or a USB port.

“They can very easily be used in a school setting,” said Alliance for Better Communities’ Anita Seefried-Brown.

She says the number of students vaping continues to rise.

“Our 2022 prevention needs assessment indicates that students in 7th grade are using at about 7 percent. Students in 10th grade, it rose to about 15. And by the time in 12th grade, it is a consumption rate of 17 percent,” she said.

She says many underestimate how dangerous it can truly be.

“To finish one vape is the equivalent of a pack of cigarettes,” she said.

For Copenhagen Central, the vape sensors, for the most part, have done their job.

“It doesn’t prevent kids from vaping, but it does deter kids from vaping in school. They’re in school a majority of the day, which is going to reduce their overall use. So for us, it’s a win,” said Boucher.

Boucher says the hope is to purchase more sensors in the future.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawsuit
Sexual misconduct lawsuit filed against Jefferson County political candidate
James Allen Kriegel
Missing Watertown teen found safe
Anthony Dibella
Man who murdered sister takes responsibility, seeks forgiveness
Charlotte Sena
State police: missing girl found safe
Department of Motor Vehicles
Watertown DMV closed late Tuesday

Latest News

St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency member Mark Hall
Economic developer calls state’s solar farm project ‘good news’
Student Loans
College students talk about resuming loan payments
Record high temperatures
North country heat ties, breaks records
Lowville Police Department
New chief named for Lowville Police Department