Sing Fling is Back

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

A cappella harmony returns to the North Country as Northern Blend Chorus presents Sing Fling! on Saturday, October 14, 2023, 6:30 pm, at First Presbyterian Church, 403 Washington Street, Watertown.

In addition to the ringing harmonies of the 2022 Harmony, Incorporated chorus champions, Northern Blend, guests include: • Chapter quartets, For Heaven’s Sake (1996 Harmony, Incorporated international quartet champions), Lip Service, LiveWire (2015 Harmony, Incorporated international quartet champions) Roulette, Tonal Recall, and Vivàce (2023 Area 3 Harmony, Inc. quartet champions); •

Alexandria Central School Select Choir;

• Stage Notes Performance with a Purpose; • with special guests, the Pointercounts from SUNY Potsdam The emcee for Sing Fling will be Johnny Keegan. General admission tickets are $15, with students, military and seniors (60+) $12. Tickets are available online at northernblendchorus.homestead.com and at the door. For more information, or visit northernblendchorus.homestead.co

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.