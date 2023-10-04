Sing Fling is Back

Saturday October 14, 2023
Saturday, October 14
Saturday, October 14(Northern Blend Chorus)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

A cappella harmony returns to the North Country as Northern Blend Chorus presents Sing Fling! on Saturday, October 14, 2023, 6:30 pm, at First Presbyterian Church, 403 Washington Street, Watertown.

In addition to the ringing harmonies of the 2022 Harmony, Incorporated chorus champions, Northern Blend, guests include: • Chapter quartets, For Heaven’s Sake (1996 Harmony, Incorporated international quartet champions), Lip Service, LiveWire (2015 Harmony, Incorporated international quartet champions) Roulette, Tonal Recall, and Vivàce (2023 Area 3 Harmony, Inc. quartet champions); •

Alexandria Central School Select Choir;

• Stage Notes Performance with a Purpose; • with special guests, the Pointercounts from SUNY Potsdam The emcee for Sing Fling will be Johnny Keegan. General admission tickets are $15, with students, military and seniors (60+) $12. Tickets are available online at northernblendchorus.homestead.com and at the door. For more information, or visit northernblendchorus.homestead.co

