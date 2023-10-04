State expands licensing for legal marijuana market

By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - New York state is making hundreds of licenses available for people and businesses who want to grow, process, distribute, or sell cannabis legally.

In an announcement Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul said it’s the largest expansion of the state’s fledgling cannabis market since recreational marijuana was made legal more than two years ago.

The state’s first legal dispensary opened in late December 2022 in Manhattan.

The application period for this round of licenses started Wednesday and will close on December 4.

The state has been criticized for the slow rollout of legal marijuana market, which Hochul said Wednesday has the potential to be the largest in the world.

Hochul also said the state will continue aggressive enforcement against illegal cannabis. So far, she said, the state has seized more than 8,500 pounds of illegal product, with a street value estimated at more than $42 million.

Applications for licenses are available for cultivators, processors, distributors, microbusinesses, and retail dispensaries. State officials say licenses will be awarded in early 2024.

So far, the state’s Office of Cannabis Management has granted conditional licenses to 270 growers, 40 processors, distributors, and 23 adult-use retail dispensaries. Growers and processors with conditional licenses can now apply for full, non-conditional licenses.

