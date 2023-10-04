Stefanik name floated as possible McCarthy replacement

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - North country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s name is among those being talked about as a replacement for former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

McCarthy, the only House speaker to be voted out, says he won’t try to get the job back.

Meanwhile, news outlets put Stefanik’s name on the short list of replacements. She is the highest-ranking Republican woman in Congress as House GOP Conference chair.

We asked Stefanik’s office if she was interested in the job, but we didn’t get a response.

