Timothy M. Boyle, 74, formerly of De Peyster

Timothy M. Boyle, age 74, formerly of De Peyster, NY died peacefully early morning on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at the Bethany Gardens in Rome, NY under the care of hospice and his family. (Funeral Home)

DE PEYSTER, New York (WWNY) - Timothy M. Boyle, age 74, formerly of De Peyster, NY died peacefully early morning on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at the Bethany Gardens in Rome, NY under the care of hospice and his family.

He was born on March 3, 1949, in Keene, New Hampshire to the late Lawrence & Louise (Howard) Boyle. He married Paula L. Hutton on October 13, 1973, in Keene, New Hampshire.

He graduated high school and then enlisted and served honorably in the United States Army during the Vietnam War from April 8, 1966, to August 31, 1986, and retired with various medals. He graduated from Mater Dei College in Ogdensburg in 1992.

Timothy worked for 21 years in Communications in the United States Army retiring in 1986. He later worked in construction and was a well-known carpenter, he had a passion for woodworking.

Per his wishes, he will be cremated. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, October 13, 2023, at 1:00 pm in the Chapel of the Lundy Funeral Home with Military Honors. The burial will be held privately by his family.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Paula L. Boyle, of Carthage; his son Christopher (Anne) Boyle, Lisbon; and a very special niece, Soncerae Faith Dolan.

He enjoyed attending auctions, hunting, trapping, and fishing, especially loved the water and deep-sea fishing. He was well known for growing beautiful lilies. Timothy was a member of the Mason, Masonic De Peyster Lodge #573.

Donations in Timothy’s name may be made to the Masonic De Peyster Lodge #573 located at 4408 Main Street, CR 10 in De Peyster, NY 13633.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619. To leave a message of sympathy for Timothy’s family please visit www.lundyfuneralhome.com and sign the tribute wall.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.