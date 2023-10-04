Traffic advisory: T.I. Bridge delays possible

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Maintenance on the Thousand Islands International Bridge could tie up traffic at times on Wednesday.

The bridge authority says there could be delays on the U.S. span from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There could be alternating one-lane traffic, and, at times, traffic could be halted altogether.

If you need more information visit tibridge.com, email info@tibridge.com, follow #TIslebridge on X (formerly known as Twitter), or call 315-482-2501.

