Watertown district considers school safety officer

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown City School District is considering adding a school safety officer.

The board of education held a public hearing Tuesday night to discuss the new position’s employment agreement.

The school safety officer is a newly created position, one that differs from a school resource officer. There are already two SROs on the payroll.

Those on the board say there are two main differences between an SRO and an SSO. First is the pay, secondly, the school safety officer does not have the authority to make an arrest.

“This student safety officer will be an addition to that team,” assistant superintendent Tina Lane said. “That person will be able to work with our students and our staff to ensure that our buildings are safe and provide education to our students, to our parents, and to our community. Their presence here will help to build relationships as well.”

The school board will meet on October 17 to vote on the proposed SSO employment agreement.

