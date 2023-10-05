7 News community outreach

By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - 7 News is offering a way to recognize young people for good works.

It’s called Kids Giving Back. WWNY Director of Communications Craig Thornton appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about it.

Through Kids Giving Back, viewers can nominate a young person who could win a $250 donation to the child’s favorite cause or charity.

Click here to nominate someone.

Craig also talked about how to use wwnytv.com’s community calendar and send photos that can be used on the air.

Watch his interview above for more information.

If you have questions, feel free to email Craig and cthornton@wwnytv.net.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency responders are on the scene of a crash on Route 3 near the entrance to Westcott Beach...
Two taken to hospital after crash on Route 3
Jason Osorio
Man who assaulted infant daughter gets 3 years in prison
The Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad ambulance was wrecked after Yengi Lado stole it and...
Man faces 15 years in prison for stealing Ogdensburg ambulance
Lawsuit
Sexual misconduct lawsuit filed against Jefferson County political candidate
Jesse Bartlett
‘Chinese Zodiac Killer’ sentenced on weapons charge

Latest News

WWNY 7 News community outreach
WWNY Thompson Park roads renamed for former Watertown mayors
WWNY German flag raised at Watertown City Hall
WWNY Lewis County unveils $8M highway garage