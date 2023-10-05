7 News community outreach

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - 7 News is offering a way to recognize young people for good works.

It’s called Kids Giving Back. WWNY Director of Communications Craig Thornton appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about it.

Through Kids Giving Back, viewers can nominate a young person who could win a $250 donation to the child’s favorite cause or charity.

Click here to nominate someone.

Craig also talked about how to use wwnytv.com’s community calendar and send photos that can be used on the air.

Watch his interview above for more information.

If you have questions, feel free to email Craig and cthornton@wwnytv.net.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.