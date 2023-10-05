Betty Mae (Steams) Crump, 89, of Madrid

Betty Mae (Steams) Crump, 89 of County Route 14, passed away October 02nd, 2023 at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Massena, NY. (Funeral Home)

MADRID, New York (WWNY) - Betty Mae (Steams) Crump, 89 of County Route 14, passed away October 02nd, 2023 at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Massena, NY.

Friends and family may be received on October 10, 2023, from 1:00 – 3:00 pm at the Scotch Presbyterian Church. Funeral services are to follow at 3:00 pm at the Scotch Presbyterian Church in Chipman with Rev. Betsy Westman officiating. Interment will be held in the Madrid Cemetery following the service.

Betty was born on April 20, 1934, in Potsdam the daughter of the late Robert A. and Margaret (Thompson) Steams. She attended local district #6 school Half-Way House Comers in the town of Waddington. She graduated from Madrid High School and received her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from Potsdam State Teachers College. She taught at Madrid Elementary School from 1957-1989. She was a member of the Madrid-Waddington Retired Teachers Association and the New York State Retired Teachers Association. She was a choir member and Sunday school teacher. She was active in the Presbyterian Women’s Group and church governing bodies. Betty also served on the Madrid Library Board for several years and was a member of the Madrid Historical Society.

On March 31, 1956, she married Gerald W. Crump at the Scotch Presbyterian Church of Chipman. Following their marriage the couple resided in Madrid, NY.

Betty is survived by her husband, Gerald, and three sons, Robert of Madrid, Howard and Elaine, LeBelle, Fl., David and Ava of Vestal, NY: 6 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. Betty is predeceased by her sister, Barbara E. McKnight.

Betty enjoyed tending her flower garden along with the canning of vegetables and jellies. Her greatest joy was her family and friends. She particularly cherished the time spent with her grandchildren. Her warmth and friendly personality will be missed by many.

Donations and memorial contributions in Betty’s name may be made to the Scotch Presbyterian Church; 35 County Route 33, Madrid, NY 13660 or Madrid Rescue Squad 2 Depot Street, Madrid, NY 13660.

Arrangements are under the care of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home in Potsdam where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonseymour.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.