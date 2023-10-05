Beverly J. Graham, 69, of Hammond

Beverly J. Graham, 69, of St. Lawrence Avenue, passed away, Monday afternoon, October 2, 2023 with her loved ones by her side and under the care of Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley. (Funeral Home)

Born on December 5, 1953 in Canastota, NY, she was a daughter of Arthur and Mary Hemingway Davis and a 1972 graduate of Indian River Central School.

Beverly married Edward A. Graham in 1973 at the Orleans Four Corners Evangelical Lutheran Church with Rev. Bruce Schrader officiating. The couple resided in Theresa, NY until moving to Hammond, NY in 2017

She was employed with Indian River Central Schools for 17 years.

Beverly was a member of the Red Hat Society and Queen Mum, for a time.

She enjoyed gardening, crossword puzzles and spending time at camp and being with family and friends.

Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Edward; two daughters and two sons-in-law, Rebecca and Kenneth Clyde, Theresa, NY and Jessica and Joseph Tanner, Ocala, FL; her grandchildren, Tori and Ryan Vrabel, Timothy and Renee Clyde, Eric Clyde, Sara Tanner, Joshua Tanner and Emily Stowe; great-grandchildren, Amelia, Levi and Wyatt.

Beverly is predeceased by her parents, her parents-in-law, George and Joyce Graham, infant son, Thomas, infant granddaughter, Sadie Tanner, sister, Shirley Bice, and infant brother, Alvin.

Calling hours will be 6-8 pm, Friday, October 6, 2023 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

Memorial Services will be 11 am, Saturday, October 7, 2023 at the funeral home with Pastor Norma Gee, officiating. Family and friends are invited to gather at the Langbrook Meadows Golf Course, 95 Hamel Rd., Brier Hill, NY 13614, following services.

Donations may be made to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US Highway 11, Potsdam, NY 13676.

