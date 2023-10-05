Dog reunited with owners after Wednesday’s crash in Henderson

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A dog that went missing after his owners’ van crashed in the town of Henderson on Wednesday has been found.

Grizz, a Belgian Tervuren, ran away after escaping from the crash on Route 3 near the entrance of Westcott Beach State Park.

His owner, 68-year-old Mike LaSage of Kentucky, says Grizz was located at around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, less than 4 hours after the crash.

LaSage says he and his 68-year-old wife, Danita, had been traveling from Kentucky to Vermont to do some leaf peeping. They had their dogs with them.

When the LaSages’ van collided with a pickup truck, their vehicle overturned.

Grizz got out of the wreckage and ran away, prompting a search by Jefferson County Dog Control officials.

The LaSages were taken to the hospital as a precaution. Mike says he and his wife suffered bumps and bruises.

They’re now reunited with Grizz and are planning to head back to Kentucky instead of continuing on to Vermont.

