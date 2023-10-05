Fitness with Jamie: A full workout set

By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fitness expert Jamie Kalk shows us a workout that targets as many muscle groups as possible, with some spurts of cardio.

The workout is timed and takes around 20 minutes. You do as many reps of any one exercise as you can in 30 seconds. You run through the set four times.

You can see how she does it in the video above.

If you have any ideas for Jamie or want advice on how to set up your own set of exercises, you can email her at befitforlife73@gmail.com.

