Fratto announces 2nd congressional run against Tenney

GENEVA, New York (WWNY) - Congresswoman Claudia Tenney will have a primary rematch in the race for New York’s 24th district.

Republican Mario Fratto announced he will again run to unseat Tenney.

The Geneva, N.Y., native lost the 2022 primary by about 4,000 votes.

He received about 40 percent of the total votes cast. Tenney received more than 50 percent.

In a statement Wednesday, Fratto said, “In 2022, I ran against Claudia Tenney because she was a career politician who wasn’t from here and didn’t share our values.”

Fratto says he will fight for term limits, parental rights, traditional values, religious freedom and fight against all mandates.

