Gary M. Middlemiss, 68, of Madrid

Oct. 5, 2023
MADRID, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Gary M. Middlemiss, 68, a resident of 2587 County Rt. 28, Madrid, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood.

Mr. Middlemiss passed away at his home Tuesday afternoon, October 3, 2023.  A complete obituary will be available when finalized.  The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Gary M. Middlemiss.

