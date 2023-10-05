German flag raised at Watertown City Hall

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown is celebrating German heritage.

Mayor Jeff Smith was joined by members of the North Country German-American Club as the German flag was raised in front of city hall Thursday afternoon.

It’s in celebration of the anniversary of German immigration and culture in the United States 340 years ago.

“It’s a good feeling for us that we’re taken seriously in our heritage. That’s always important. We’ve been embraced as we’ve come to this country. Most of us have immigrated from Germany to here so it’s a good feeling to have somebody embrace us,” said Barbara Eddy, the president of the North Country German-American Club.

October 6 is National German-American Day in the United States. It commemorates the day Germans first settled in Pennsylvania in 1683.

