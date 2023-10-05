Highlights & scores: High school & college soccer
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Wednesday was a big night for girls’ Frontier League soccer.
It was a girls’ Frontier League soccer matchup in Carthage as the Lady Comets hosted Indian River.
- First half: It’s 2-0 Indian River when Carolina Burnard’s shot deflects off the goalie’s leg and in. It’s now 3-0 Indian River.
- Moments later, it’s Michaela Delles going top shelf, and it’s 4-0 Indian River.
- Megan Jones scored twice for Indian River.
The Lady Warriors blanked Carthage 8-0
In Lowville, it was another girls’ Frontier League soccer meeting as Lowville hosted Watertown.
- After an Alyssa Millard goal put Lowville up 1-0, Watertown ties it when Ella Bowman dents the back of the net. Now, it’s 1-all.
- Alex Macutek would score the game winner in the second half.
Watertown defeated Lowville 2-1.
In Beaver Falls, the Beaver River Lady Beavers met South Lewis in Frontier League soccer action.
- First half: it’s 4-0 Beaver River when Adalynn Olmstead scores on the penalty kick, one of her three on the afternoon. It’s 5-0 Lady Beavers.
Natalie Hughes, Kennedy Becker, and Jonise Zehr added tallies for the Lady Beavers, as Beaver River blanked South Lewis 6-0.
Under the lights at Immaculate Heart, the Lady Cavaliers entertained South Jefferson in Frontier League play.
- Ali West and Emma Vespa scored for the Lady Spartans. Kai Montgomery had IHC’s lone goal.
South Jeff defeated IHC by a final score of 2-1.
It was St. Lawrence at Clarkson’s Hantz Field in men’s college soccer.
- Opening half: Golden Knights are on the attack from the corner. SLU keeper Ben Woelfinger snags the cross.
- The Saints counter with a battle in the air. Clarkson’s Ivan Hanwood makes one of his four stops.
- Clarkson’s Dylan Jasey boots from midfield. Woelfinger goes over the top of Jack Donnelly for another of his six saves.
- With 3:15 remaining, SLU’s Henry Brown fights through two defenders, crosses to Eric Edmonds, who tucks home the goal, giving the Saints a 1-0 lead.
- St. Lawrence fends off a Clarkson frenzy in final three minutes.
The Saints blanked Clarkson 1-0.
Wednesday’s local scores
Girls’ high school soccer
LaFargeville 4, Belleville Henderson 0
Copenhagen 3, Alexandria 0
Sackets Harbor 2, Lyme 1
Beaver River 6, South Lewis 0
South Jefferson 2, Immaculate Heart 1
Watertown 2, Lowville 1
Indian River 8, Carthage 0
Canton 2, Salmon River 1
Malone 2, Gouverneur 1
Massena 13, Norwood-Norfolk 0
Potsdam 3, OFA 1
Boys’ high school soccer
Chateaugay 4, Madrid-Waddington 0
Edwards-Knox 3, Hermon DeKalb 0
Harrisville 1, Heuvelton 0
Lisbon 2, Morristown 0
Men’s college soccer
St. Lawrence 1, Clarkson 0
SUNY New Paltz 3, SUNY Potsdam 0
Jefferson 4, Tompkins-Cortland 1
Women’s college soccer
St. Lawrence 3, SUNY Plattsburgh 1
SUNY New Paltz 5, SUNY Potsdam 0
Jefferson 1, Tompkins-Cortland 0 (forfeit)
High school volleyball
Chateaugay, Indian River — postponed
Gouverneur 3, Brushton-Moira 0
Madrid-Waddington 3, Malone 0
