Joanne Partch, 87, of Hannawa Falls

HANNAWA FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Mrs. JoAnne Partch, age 87 of Hannawa Falls, NY, peacefully passed away due to internal organ failure in the Canton Potsdam Hospital on September 27.

She was born in Lancaster, CA in 1936 to Lela and Clyde Hughes. She attended Long Beach Woodrow Wilson High School where she and Richard became acquainted in 1953, then went on to obtain her nursing degree at Long Beach City College in 1957. JoAnne and Richard were married in 1957 as Richard completed his senior year at Pomona College and she was employed in a family doctors office. In 1958 they moved to Rochester, NY where Richard obtained his PhD degree in 1962 and JoAnne was employed for three years at Strong Memorial Hospital. In 1961 their first child, Kimberly Anne was born.

In 1962 the family moved west to New Mexico where Richard was Assistant Professor of Chemistry at New Mexico Highlands University until 1965, then Richard became Associate Professor at Clarkson Clarkson College of Technology in Potsdam, NY. In 1967-68 the family went to Beograde, then Yugoslavia, where JoAnne cared for her family for 10 months as Richard fulfilled a US National Academy of Science Fellowship there.

When in Potsdam JoAnne became a sought-after nurse for 30 years in the offices sequentially of Drs. Avilla, Mena, Prescott and Peterson because of her competence and friendly and professional personality with patients. Her husband’s international professional success through solving humanitarian needs was made possible by JoAnne’s daily encouragement, pride and support. As a result they were invited to international conferences world-wide every year from 1980-2003 for Richard to be speaker and collaborate. JoAnne with her blue eyes and blond hair was always the center of attention more than Richard at such events.

The Partch’s first resided at 7 Sealy Dr. in the Village of Potsdam until 1986 when JoAnne said she wanted to live “on the water”, meaning somewhere on the Raquette River near Potsdam. Through God’s grace she was alerted to a property on the Hannawa Falls pond, water backed up by a power dam a little way downstream. JoAnne and Richard purchased it and made it their home for many guests of all ages to enjoy. The backyard was just above water’s level and had a sandy beach so many adults and children jumped in with joy. If there was anything that brought peace to JoAnne’s eyes and mind during the last days of her life it was that she remembered the years of fun as she looked out onto “her” pond.

JoAnne is survived by her husband of 66 years Richard Partch , her daughters Kimberly Anne, Stacey Lynn and Lisa Maurine. All three daughters married and have blessed JoAnne and Richard with loving husbands, five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

With angels wings fluttering she is now in heaven waiting for Richard to join her.

A Celebration of Life honoring JoAnne Partch will take place in early December. Contract Richard for date and place at 315-261-4210 or rpartch@clarkson.edu

Arrangements are under the care of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home in Potsdam where memories and condolences may be shared online with the family at www.donaldsonseymour.com

