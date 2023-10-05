Lewis County unveils $8M highway garage

TOWN OF LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lewis County unveiled its new highway department garage on Thursday. It replaces a century-old one.

The $8 million facility is being called a community asset for a department that cares for 250 miles of road and 80 bridges throughout the county.

“In order to do that we need the right people, which we do. We have a great crew. We need the right equipment, which we’ve finally started to upgrade the equipment and now we need the right facilities to take care of that equipment,” said Lewis County Highway Superintendent Tim Hunt.

The new garage can fit 12 trucks in the summertime and 6 in the winter.

The heating system is new, bays are equipped with air, water and electricity, and there are welding and signage shops.

Across from the main garage are extra storage and a place to wash trucks.

“Honestly, the employees feel valued, and that’s one of the important things. These guys work very hard day in and day out all summer long in the heat, in the wintertime when it’s snowing and it’s terrible out. It’s 2:30 in the morning, they are coming in here,” said Hunt.

“It makes me feel proud that we moved forward with another big step here in Lewis County. Really, it’s the board of legislators that deserves the credit. We’ve had a lot of capital needs that have gone unmet for a long time, and this group of legislators has stepped up,” said Ryan Piche, Lewis County manager.

As for the old highway garage, it will now house the county’s outdoor services. This includes parks and recreation as well as soil and water conservation.

The building will be completely ready in early 2024.

