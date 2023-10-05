Motorcycle group raises $15K for Children’s Miracle Network

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - A local motorcycle group raises money for Children’s Miracle Network of Northern New York.

The Azz Dogz-Northern Chapter raised $15,500 for Children’s Miracle Network.

The motorcycle group, which meets at the Adams VFW, holds events each year to raise funds for a local charity.

Children’s Miracle Network was chosen this year as two of the members were assisted by CMN after their son was born prematurely and admitted to the NICU at Crouse Hospital.

CMN assisted the family with travel expenses for trips to Syracuse.

