No need to worry about hitting overpass, says Watertown Fire Department

Watertown firefighters measure the South Massey Street overpass clearance.
By Chad Charette
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A summer paving project raised concerns about the clearance for fire trucks going under the South Massey Street overpass in Watertown.

After crews did the work City Council Member Lisa Ruggiero expressed concerns, wondering if the overall pavement height had been raised. That could have posed a problem for taller vehicles like fire trucks.

However, after measuring the site, the city fire department determined it has 7 inches of clearance. Further inspections determined that the pavement height didn’t change much.

“You’d have to have a lot of snowpack in order for the truck to hit. The minimum clearance we had was 7 inches and that’s a lot of room to lose with snow. As a chief, I’m not concerned about my companies going through here. They have all the clearance in the world,” said Watertown Fire Department Battalion Chief Ron Wareham.

the possible problem came to light when Ruggiero questioned the clearance at Monday night’s council meeting.

