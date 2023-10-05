Ogdensburg police investigate why man had guns, ammo

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The Ogdensburg Police Department is investigating why a Kentucky man had firearms and so many high-capacity magazines in his vehicle in the Price Chopper parking lot.

According to police, 36-year-old Lavell Grant of Lexington was in possession of an AR-15 rifle, a Glock 17 pistol, and 13 high-capacity magazines full of ammunition in the trunk of his vehicle. (The article continues below the photo.)

Lavell Grant (Ogdensburg Police Department)

Police say Grant told them he came to Ogdensburg to buy a motor for a motorcycle so he wouldn’t have to pay for shipping. According to police, he brought along a woman he met online.

Officials say Grant and the woman got into a dispute in the Price Chopper parking lot and that Grant called police at around 4:30 a.m.

Court documents state that Grant told police he had the guns and ammo in the vehicle.

Police confiscated the guns and magazines as well as a bulletproof vest.

Police say Grant told them he was well on his way from Kentucky to Ogdensburg when he called New York State Police to find out if the items were legal to have in New York.

When he found out he didn’t have the required state permits for the guns and that the high-capacity magazines are illegal in New York, police say Grant told them he decided to take his chances instead of going back to Kentucky where the guns and ammo are legal.

Police say they’ve confirmed Grant’s story so far, but are still investigating.

14 felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

1 felony count of criminal possession of a firearm

1 misdemeanor count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Grant was arraigned on the charges and released.

