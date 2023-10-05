Police educating community about sextortion

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Be aware of online sextortion. That’s the message from the Potsdam Police Department as it gives a community presentation Thursday evening.

Sextortion is the threat of releasing sexual images of someone in order to get more images or even money.

It can lead to death by suicide, and that has happened at least twice in St. Lawrence County with teens Shylynn Dixon and Riley Basford.

To spread awareness, the Potsdam Police Department is speaking with the community to tell students and parents that sextortion is real and everyone needs to be aware of it.

“The biggest thing is we just want to educate everyone. Our youth, the older generations - with this type of crime, it will always continue and overall, we as law enforcement feel that the best way to deter this crime from happening further is through education and raising awareness,” said Lt. Corbin Gates-Schult, Potsdam Police Department.

The talk begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Potsdam Civic Center. Police say they’ve seen a significant increase in the number of cases of sextortion.

