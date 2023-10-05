Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Keep ‘em coming leaf peepers!

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The leaf colors are getting closer to their peak in the north country, and there are lots of leaf peepers sending in their pics.

Brenda Thompson shared a view of Sterling Pond Road in Parishville.

Misty Thomas was looking at Grindstone Island.

Steve Anderson in West Carthage had a lovely sight of the Black River.

Nick Montalbano shared a colorful display in Wanakena.

Kelly Balash went to Keene for a photo.

Jodi Fox had quite the fall photoshoot with her pup, Indiana Jones, in Potsdam.

Natalie Aldrich was playing peek-a-boo with a buck.

Finally, a video from Caitlyn Brown in Waddington. She had an unexpected visitor nosing around her yard.

Thanks to everyone who used Send It To 7. Keep them coming!

Check out our Fall Foliage and Pics of the Week galleries below.

