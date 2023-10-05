Shawn Michael Forkell, 48, of Watertown, NY, passed away on October 3, 2023 at his home following many years of battling heart disease. (Funeral Home)

He was born on December 18, 1974, in Watertown, NY, son of Ernest J. and Donna L. (Sweet) Forkell Sr. He graduated from Watertown High School. Following school he held various jobs in the local area and most recently was a maintenance engineer at Huntington Heights.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time with his family.

Among his survivors are his long time companion Barbara A. Kiblin, Watertown, NY, two step daughters, Sandra Kiblin, Copenhagen, NY and Jennifer Reed, Watertown, NY; 10 step grandchildren, Austin, Justin, Jennifer, Jasonna, Neveah, Jason, Peyton, Jordan, Hunter and Sophia; his siblings, William (Diane) Forkell II, Watertown, Ernest (Elva) Forkell Jr., SC, Robert Forkell, Watertown, Lillian (Larry) Tefft, Clayton, Patrick (Valynda) Forkell, SC, Marie (Charles) Monica, Watertown and many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, October 9th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. A celebration of life will immediately follow at Huntington Heights community room.

