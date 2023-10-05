Still feels like summer

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’ll have another day in the 80s.

It will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

It will be another mild night. Lows will be in the mid-60s.

We’re expecting rain Friday afternoon, most likely after 3 p.m. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Rain will be off and on through the weekend. It will feel more fall-like with highs around 60 on Saturday and around 50 on Sunday.

Rain is likely on Monday, Columbus Day. Highs will be in the low 50s.

There’s a 40% to 50% chance of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid-50s both days.

