Still feels like summer

Thursday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’ll have another day in the 80s.

It will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

It will be another mild night. Lows will be in the mid-60s.

We’re expecting rain Friday afternoon, most likely after 3 p.m. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Rain will be off and on through the weekend. It will feel more fall-like with highs around 60 on Saturday and around 50 on Sunday.

Rain is likely on Monday, Columbus Day. Highs will be in the low 50s.

There’s a 40% to 50% chance of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid-50s both days.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency responders are on the scene of a crash on Route 3 near the entrance to Westcott Beach...
Two taken to hospital after crash on Route 3
Jason Osorio
Man who assaulted infant daughter gets 3 years in prison
Lawsuit
Sexual misconduct lawsuit filed against Jefferson County political candidate
The Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad ambulance was wrecked after Yengi Lado stole it and...
Man faces 15 years in prison for stealing Ogdensburg ambulance
Jesse Bartlett
‘Chinese Zodiac Killer’ sentenced on weapons charge

Latest News

Thursday AM weather
Thursday AM weather
WX
Fall weather is on the way
WX
7 News This Evening Weather
Wake Up Weather
Record-breaking highs possible today