Thompson Park roads renamed for former Watertown mayors

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two former Watertown city mayors now have streets in Thompson Park renamed in their honor.

Jeffrey E. Graham Drive runs right across from the park’s main pavilion and Joseph M. Butler Jr. Drive runs parallel to the zoo parking lot.

The signs were unveiled Thursday during a ceremony.

“Obviously, it’s a great honor for me but it’s also kind of a remembrance of that sliver of history when I was mayor and the people who aspired for things and worked hard and made this community what it is,” said Graham.

“It’s nice to have that recognition and it’s something that wasn’t necessary but it’s certainly welcome,” said Butler.

The former mayors were also given duplicate road signs to take home and display.

