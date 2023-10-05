Traffic advisory: Intersection of Watertown’s Seward Street & Starbuck Avenue
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The intersection of Seward Street and Starbuck Avenue in Watertown will be closed on Thursday.
A contractor will dig a test home starting at 7 a.m. Officials say it’s part of the city’s maintenance program.
Work is expected to be finished the same day.
Motorists should take a different route if they can and follow detour signs around the area if they don’t.
Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.