Watertown mural installed in honor of artist Will Salisbury

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A little more than a year after his passing, another piece of art is being added to the north country’s canvas, expanding the legacy of Will Salisbury.

“Will is very important to the art community,” said Joseph Wessner, who’s president of the Watertown Downtown Business Association. “He’s well known all throughout the north country, probably throughout the world by now, I imagine.”

A mural in honor of the late artist was added Wednesday to Watertown’s Veterans Memorial Riverwalk Park.

“A lot of the artist that we work with as part of the art committee, and some of the things that we are trying to do with art downtown, felt that it would be a really good place to put a tribute to him up on the wall,” Wessner said.

“Will made a number of big contributions to the art community here through his support of other artist,” mural artist Kelly Curry said, “through his lifelong love of art and creating, and also his sculptures,” sculptures like the three crows you can find along Interstate 81 outside of Alexandria Bay.

Curry, who owns Kelly Curry Studios, says Salisbury’s works have helped shape the north country art community.

“Whenever we add art to a local area that we live in, we create community through art,” she said. “We create something that gives the mind something else to look at, and another way to feel pride in your community.”

The mural is the third to be hung along the Black River and likely not the last.

“Our real goal is to fill the entire wall, all 500 feet of it, with murals,” Wessner said, “so we have room for about 22, 25, depending on how big we get.”

Salisbury’s mural was created by three north country artists. One, Greg Lago, passed away in May of 2023.

