West Carthage business legally selling locally-grown marijuana

WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A newly opened business in West Carthage can now legally sell marijuana - and the marijuana it’s selling is being grown locally.

When walking down Bridge Street in West Carthage, Black River Supply Company from the outside looks like your everyday store. However, it’s the inside of the shop that tells a very different story.

“Black River Supply Company came about as a CBD hemp-orientated business focusing on CBD products with the hope that eventually we would be able to get licensed as a retail adult use dispensary,” said Brandon Blount, managing partner, Black River Supply Company.

While the Bridge Street shop is waiting to be recognized by the state as a dispensary, it has permission to be there with permits from both the village and the state to host the North Country Cannabis Growers Showcase.

“This is a special program, a temporary program that allows licensed retails like ourselves to partner with locations, whether brick mortar, or maybe in a parking lot for like a farmers market setup, and have this event,” said Matt Krupp, CEO & co-founder of Canterra.

The showcase is scheduled to run in West Carthage through the end of the year. The idea behind the event is to allow north country farmers to sell their homegrown product legally and locally.

Three farms from the Watertown and Carthage areas are currently featured at the shop with the potential for more to come. The focus on the local farmers may provide a focus financially for West Carthage and Jefferson County.

“The entire supply chain is all based in New York, or even hyper-local if you’re supporting the Noble Steed Farm, for example. Every dollar you spend minus 6% is staying in Watertown more or less,” said Krupp.

In a statement to 7 News, West Carthage Mayor Scott Burto says his office has received a lot of positive feedback from the community. He hopes some of the money raised can be used to help bring back the D.A.R.E. program in Carthage.

