Airbnb tenant has spent more than 2 years at home and refuses to leave, host says

A Los Angeles Airbnb host claims a woman has been squatting in his property. (Source: KCAL/KCBS/AIRBNB/SASCHA JOVANOVIC/CNN)
By KCAL/KCBS staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) - What started as a short-term Airbnb rental has turned into a two-year nightmare, a Los Angeles homeowner said.

He said he can’t get her out of his property.

“It’s just like ... you see the door where she’s in like every single day. We just keep all the curtains closed,” said homeowner Sascha Jovanovic.

He said he has been living a nightmare with an unwanted house guest for more than two years.

Jovanovic had listed his modern studio guest house with stunning views on Airbnb when 55-year-old Elizabeth Hirschhorn booked a stay in September of 2021.

Jovanovic said it was fine for the first four months until February of 2022, when he discovered water damage in the guesthouse and she suddenly prevented him from making any repairs.

“And then from one day to the other day, everything changed so, like, you know, she didn’t want to allow anybody in anymore,” he said.

But he extended her stay through April of 2022.

“I even said to her, like, ‘OK, you can stay another two weeks, you know, at no cost, just so you can relocate yourself,’ and she just then squatted and ... and has never left.” Jovanovic said, and he hasn’t gotten any rent since then.

In one email from that same month, Hirschhorn writes she doesn’t feel safe being forced to vacate with a housing disability and the high risks of COVID-19 complications.

She also cited the city’s tenant protection policies.

Hirschhorn didn’t respond to a request for comment.

“When we can get to trial, she can stand up and tell a jury all these stuff about why she has the right to stay there for free and to get paid to leave, which is crazy,” said Sebastian Rucci, Jovanovic’s attorney.

In a statement, Hirschhorn’s attorney said Jovanovic is a ruthless, unhinged landlord, writing: “He has intentionally not disclosed that he agreed to a long-term lease with the tenant outside of the Airbnb platform. It was never a six-month lease. He lies to cover up all the rent she paid and her willingness to pay even higher rent.”

He went on to say: “This is a malicious smear campaign about a tenant who did not do the things Jovanovic is telling the public she did.”

Airbnb said that the reservation made on its platform ended in March of 2022 and now this is a third-party matter between two individuals.

“So I just hope that this story can be stopped as quickly as possible, and we can go back to normal life,” Jovanovic said.

Copyright 2023 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Black River Supply Company
West Carthage business legally selling locally-grown marijuana
Grant is accused of possessing an AR-15 rifle, a Glock 17 pistol, and 13 high-capacity...
Ogdensburg police investigate why man had guns, ammo
Air Force Capt. Bill Havener
A son’s search for answers 49 years after father dies in Fort Drum plane crash
Grizz has been reunited with his owners
Dog reunited with owners after Wednesday’s crash in Henderson
Emergency responders are on the scene of a crash on Route 3 near the entrance to Westcott Beach...
Two taken to hospital after crash on Route 3

Latest News

Family seeking answers after money dispute with funeral home
Family says funeral home caused two-month delay in laying loved one to rest
FILE - Prominent Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi, center, sits next to Iranian...
Narges Mohammadi wins the Nobel Peace Prize for fighting the oppression of women in Iran
A Los Angeles Airbnb host claims a woman has been squatting for over a year.
Airbnb tenant has spent more than 2 years at home and refuses to leave, host says
The suspect fired multiple rounds at responding officers.
Woman arrested for opening fire inside police department lobby, investigators say