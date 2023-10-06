Arizona police department launching feedback survey for 911 callers

A police department in Arizona is sending out survey links following 911 and other calls asking people about their experience.
By David Baker and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) — The Buckeye Police Department in Arizona wants more “customer” feedback after service and 911 calls, so the agency is implementing a new program.

Starting in October, people who call Buckeye police will receive a text within three days of calling 911 with a link to a survey asking for comments or concerns about how officers and employees responded.

The department said it hopes the survey helps create a better relationship between the community and police while also improving call responses.

Buckeye police said it’s the first area law enforcement agency to do this.

They call the community engagement tool My90 because 10% of police interaction is on the call to dispatch or talking to an officer. The other 90% is follow-up questioning with officers about what happened and their experience.

Those needing help from police also have time to digest what happened, and they can give accurate feedback after two or three days.

“Over time, as we collect data from these surveys, we are going to be able to use that information to help us make decisions about where we allocate resources as our community grows, what do we do about training, do we increase community outreach,” Carissa Planalp, with the Buckeye Police Department, said.

Planalp said the surveys are confidential and don’t take much time to complete.

Police will ask people to rate the service, interaction and what would make them feel safer overall in Buckeye, Arizona.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Black River Supply Company
West Carthage business legally selling locally-grown marijuana
Grant is accused of possessing an AR-15 rifle, a Glock 17 pistol, and 13 high-capacity...
Ogdensburg police investigate why man had guns, ammo
Emergency responders are on the scene of a crash on Route 3 near the entrance to Westcott Beach...
Two taken to hospital after crash on Route 3
Jason Osorio
Man who assaulted infant daughter gets 3 years in prison
Grizz has been reunited with his owners
Dog reunited with owners after Wednesday’s crash in Henderson

Latest News

FILE - Prominent Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi, center, sits next to Iranian...
Narges Mohammadi wins the Nobel Peace Prize for fighting the oppression of women in Iran
Watertown scores in a Thursday night football contest against Nottingham.
Highlights & scores: On the gridiron & on the pitch
Materials for teens and parents on pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections provided by...
Stricter state laws are chipping away at sex education in K-12 schools
Traffic Advisory
Traffic advisory: Jeffrey E. Graham Drive in Watertown
Kaiser Permanent workers picket Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Baldwin Park, Calif. Some 75,000...
Health care strike over pay and staff shortages heads into final day with no deal in sight