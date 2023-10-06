Athlete of the Week: Deveraux Watson

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - This week week we honor a soccer player from Carthage who’s been stellar in goal. His ability at keeping the opposing team off the scoreboard earns him this week’s title.

Deveraux Watson has been impressive between the pipes.

He has recorded 65 saves for an 80% Percentage Save Average. He has 5 shutouts and has allowed 1 goal or less 8 times.

His best performance was a 16 save effort in a scoreless tie against talented Watertown.

This student athlete is a big reason for the Comets impressive play this season.

Deveraux is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for October 6, 2023.

You can hear from him and see him in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

