Bear spotted on boat in marina

The owner of a tow boat company in Florida shot video of a black bear walking around a docked boat. TOW BOAT US NAPLES AND MARCO ISLAND
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPLES, Fla. (CNN) - While bears in Alaska are busy fattening up for their winter hibernation, one in Florida is relaxing on a boat.

The owner of a tow boat company in Naples shot video Wednesday of a black bear walking around a docked boat at a marina.

Todd Dillman says he’s seen lots of animals there, alligators, pythons, but never a bear.

Experts say bears can smell food more than a mile away.

It’s usually the hunt for an easy meal that brings them into areas inhabited by humans.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was injured after she crashed her pickup truck into a tree in the town of Canton...
Woman injured in town of Canton crash
Black River Supply Company
West Carthage business legally selling locally-grown marijuana
Grant is accused of possessing an AR-15 rifle, a Glock 17 pistol, and 13 high-capacity...
Ogdensburg police investigate why man had guns, ammo
Air Force Capt. Bill Havener
A son’s search for answers 49 years after father dies in Fort Drum plane crash
Watertown firefighters measure the South Massey Street overpass clearance.
No need to worry about hitting overpass, says Watertown Fire Department

Latest News

Manuel "Tortugita" Teran
Fatal shooting of protester at site of planned Atlanta police training center justified, prosecutor says
Yogi the bear, a longtime resident of John Ball Zoo in Michigan, has died.
Yogi the bear, a longtime zoo resident, has died
Former President Donald Trump listens during his civil fraud trial at the State Supreme Court...
Trump’s New York civil fraud trial rolls on after an appeals judge declines to halt it
United States' Simone Biles competes on the beam during Women's Qualifications at the Artistic...
Simone Biles wins 6th all-around title at worlds
Watertown City Hall
Watertown’s mayor releases Simao’s emails