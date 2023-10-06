Camp destroyed, family suspects arson

TOWN OF ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - A family believes someone burned down their camp in the town of Antwerp.

The call came in Thursday afternoon to a camp on a seasonal road off the Delphi Hall Road.

The camp was destroyed.

The property is owned by Sharon Culbertson.

Her family said no one was at the camp when the blaze broke out. Plus, there was no electricity and no propane.

The generator was off, they said.

