Carol E. Lacy, 74, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) -Carol E. Lacy, 74, a resident of Grove Street, passed away Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital after a brief illness.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may call on October 16, 2023 from 11:00 AM until the time of the service at 1:00 PM with Rev. Judy VanKennan, officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery.

A complete obituary will appear at a later time.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.