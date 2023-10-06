Carol E. Lacy, 74, of Massena

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) -Carol E. Lacy, 74, a resident of Grove Street, passed away Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital after a brief illness.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may call on October 16, 2023 from 11:00 AM until the time of the service at 1:00 PM with Rev. Judy VanKennan, officiating.  Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery.

A complete obituary will appear at a later time.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Gunnison Chapel
10 years later: chime-players reflect on fire at SLU’s Gunnison Chapel
Watertown City Hall
Watertown’s mayor releases Simao’s emails
William Henry Lutz Sr., 86, passed away on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at North Country Nursing &...
William Henry Lutz Sr., 86, of Gouverneur
Dr. Bruce Taylor Smith Jr. (87), of Massena, NY, passed away on October 3, 2023 at the North...
Dr. Bruce Taylor Smith Jr., 87, of Massena
A church in Massena is hosting a clothing giveaway to help the community.
Massena church holding clothing giveaway

Obituaries

Eldred F. Lehman, 97, formerly of NYS Route 812; affectionately known as Nick, passed away...
Eldred F. Lehman, 97, of Croghan
Punkin' Chunkin'
Punkin’ Chunkin’ Festival seeks volunteers
Dorothy M. (Wiltrout) Swanson, 92, passed on Monday, October 2, 2023 at the Canton-Potsdam...
Dorothy M. (Wiltrout) Swanson, 92, of Potsdam
It is with a heavy heart that the Baker family announce the passing of Elizabeth M. “Betsy”...
Elizabeth M. “Betsy” Baker, 66, of Madrid
Dustin Browning
Man allegedly stole 12,900 quarters from Potsdam laundromats