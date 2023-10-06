Carolyn L. LaDue, 77, of Raymondville, NY, passed away peacefully, September 21, 2023, at The Palace Royale in Miami, FL, surrounded by her loving family. (Funeral Home)

RAYMONDVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Carolyn L. LaDue, 77, of Raymondville, NY, passed away peacefully, September 21, 2023, at The Palace Royale in Miami, FL, surrounded by her loving family. She fought with grace and strength against the formidable disease, Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, of which she was diagnosed in 2021.



Carolyn was born July 25, 1946, in Massena, NY, the daughter of Charles and Winnie (Ellis) Beaulieu. She married Albert L. LaDue on September 10, 1966, in Louisville, NY. Albert predeceased her on October 15, 2000. Carolyn graduated from Massena Central School in 1963 and then attended St. Lawrence University, where she earned her R.N. degree in 1966. She worked for several years as a registered nurse and then stayed home to care of her family. A few years later she attended Massena School of Business. She was elected and served as Town of Norfolk Assessor for a few years, until her husband became ill. After her husband’s passing, she was active in local knitting groups and the quilting group, Calico Stitchers, often donating her projects to area organizations for children and the elderly. She enjoyed traveling with her sister Nancy and spent her winters in Miami, FL, with family.



She is survived by her children, Tracey (Tony) Chebli of Miami, FL, Paul (Kim) LaDue of Raymondville, NY, and Kimberly (Edward Young, boyfriend) LaDue of Columbia Station, OH; 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Her granddaughters: Brandi LaDue, Vanessa, Gabriella, Emily, and Sophia Chebli supported and enriched her life immensely. Carolyn is also survived by her sisters Nancy Tucker of Massena, NY, and Linda Barnett of Warren, OH, and brothers Neil Beaulieu of Newton Falls, OH and William (Sue) Beaulieu of Massena, NY. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of Life for family and friends is planned for the summer of 2024 in Raymondville, NY.



At the family’s request, memorials can be made to: Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley PO Box 510 Potsdam, NY 13676



