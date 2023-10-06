Clara Belle (Pete) Fulkerson, 87, of Watertown

Clara Belle (Pete) Fulkerson, 87, NYS Rt 37, Watertown, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday morning at the Samaritan Hospital after a month-long illness. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Clara Belle (Pete) Fulkerson, 87, NYS Rt 37, Watertown, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday morning at the Samaritan Hospital after a month-long illness.

Clara was born on April 20,1936 in Alexandria Bay, NY to Bonnie Hunt and Joseph (Tenos) Pete. She graduated from Evans Mills High School class of 1952 as valedictorian.

Clara worked as a bank teller after high school and married Richard Fulkerson on April 1, 1956 in the Theresa Methodist Church. In 1957, Clara became a stay at home mom to raise their three children, Linda, Rick and Lori. She later began working at Dynapower/Stratopower (a division of NY Air Brake) retiring from there in 1993 at which time she was an Inside Sales Manager.

Clara was a kind and generous friend to many as well as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her smile lit up a room. If someone needed help, she was always there for them. For the past 34 years, you could find Clara at Salmon Run Mall walking each morning, except on Saturdays when she was scoping out rummage sales or having one of her own, but her true passion was her family, especially her grandchildren, Megan Remington, Katelyn (Carlos) Remington Arata, Travis (Kat) Woodard, Rebecca Remington, Ashley (Dakota Shaffer) Woodard, and her great grandchildren Sophia Nicholson and John Woodard.

Clara is survived by her husband of 67 years Richard Fulkerson, daughters Linda (Brad) Remington, Lori (Toby) Woodard , brother Tenos Pete, grandchildren above, and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her beloved son, Ricky Fulkerson, her parents, her brother James Pete, and sister Olivine (Pete) Kelsey. Clara will be deeply missed by all whose life she touched.

A graveside service will be held at Brookside Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Samaritan Medical Center Foundation, Attn: Beth Fipps, 830 Washington St., Watertown, NY 13601.

A special thanks to the staff in the PCU and 5th floors at Samaritan Hospital that treated Clara and family with kindness and compassion that exceeded their normal job duties. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

