Dorothy M. (Wiltrout) Swanson, 92, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Dorothy M. (Wiltrout) Swanson, 92, passed on Monday, October 2, 2023 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital where she had been a patient for a short time. As she wished, there will be no calling hours. A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Dorothy was born July 27, 1931 in Detroit, Michigan, a daughter of the late Myrtle (Gonger) Wiltrout and Harold E. Wiltrout. The family moved to Ashland, Ohio where she attended and graduated from Ashland City Schools and later Ashland College. Her major subject of interest was music – she accompanied the high school choir on piano; played bassoon and cello in the high school band and orchestra and later played 1st bassoon in the Ashland Symphony Orchestra. She worked for Drs. Schafer and Bogniard in Ashland for many years. On August 14, 1955, she married Charles E. Swanson at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Ashland. He predeceased her on March 5, 1983.

She was employed in the Accounting Offices at the Illinois Research Hospital, U. of Illinois at Navy Pier, Chicago; Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois; Kent State University, Kent, Ohio; and was Assistant Business Manager of the College Bookstore, State University of New York at Potsdam for 10 years. She and her husband owned and operated The Greenery in Potsdam for several years before moving to Blue Mountain Lake, New York in 1980 where she was employed as Executive Assistant to the Director of the Adirondack Museum from 1980 until 2007. Upon retirement, Dorothy moved back to Potsdam.

During the years in Blue Mountain Lake, her favorite pastime was playing “The Oldies” on a Lowery Organ during the diner hours at two local resorts during the summer tourist season. She enjoyed being with her family, traveling, and attending concerts, and partying with her friends.

Dorothy is survived by a grandson, Aaron P. Swanson, daughter-in-law, Monica Swanson, brother-in-law, David Swanson, nephew Michael Swanson and niece Brenda Wiltrout as well as many cousins and friends scattered throughout New York and the Mid-West.

In addition to her beloved husband Charles and parents, Myrtle and Harold, she was predeceased by her twin sons, Keith and Kevin Swanson and a sister Mary Helen Spencer.

Memorial contributions can be made in her name to the Adirondack Museum, Office of Institutional Advancement, P.O. Box 99, Blue Mountain Lake, NY 12812. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Dorothy M. (Wiltrout) Swanson are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

