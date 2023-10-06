Eldred F. Lehman, 97, of Croghan

Eldred F. Lehman, 97, formerly of NYS Route 812; affectionately known as Nick, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, October 5, 2023, at Carthage Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Eldred F. Lehman, 97, formerly of NYS Route 812; affectionately known as Nick, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, October 5, 2023, at Carthage Center.

Nick is survived by his children, Sheryl A. Palmer of Croghan, Bruce E. Lehman of Lowville, Mark A. and Bonnie Lehman of Croghan, and Debra and Jeffrey Peters of Croghan, 11 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren, two sisters, Beverly Kloster and Glenda Kipfer, both of Croghan, and two sisters-in-law, Eleanor Lehman of Beaver Falls and Frances Taylor of Great Bend, several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his wife, Lorna, his daughter, Jill Boliver, a son-in-law, Carl Palmer, two grandsons, Scott F. Lehman, and Aaron J. Lehman, a great-granddaughter, Adryan M. Boliver, a great-grandson, Coleman D. Boliver, a brother, Darwin Lehman, and brother and sister-in-law, Virgil and Florence Lehman, and two brothers-in-law, Henry Kloster, and Melvin Kipfer.

Nick was born on March 4, 1926 at Idle Ease, Croghan, a son of the late John Z. and Lovina Virkler Lehman. He attended Beaver Falls High School before enlisting in the U.S. Navy during WWII. After his discharge in 1946, he married Lorna L. Taylor, on November 1, 1947, at Evangelical United Brethren Church with Rev. Frank Hube officiating. Nick’s work history included working in the woods, doing carpentry work, and road construction. He later joined Electrical Union #1249 and worked for Beaverite in Beaver Falls, and then for AMF, Lowville, until his retirement in 1987.

He was a member of Beaver River Memorial Post #1663, Croghan American Legion, and Black River Valley Campers. He enjoying hunting, camping, and traveling with his wife Lorna. Nick found joy in the simple pleasures of life, including playing cards with friends and family.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 9, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. with Rev. Bruce W. Chapman officiating. Burial with Military Honors will be in Riverside Cemetery Annex, Beaver Falls. Calling hours are from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. prior to the funeral service at the funeral home. A luncheon at Croghan American Legion will immediately follow the graveside service, all are welcome. Any food donations may be taken directly to the American Legion on Monday, beginning at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers,

contributions may be made to Beaver River Memorial Post #1663 Croghan American Legion, P.O. Box 217, Croghan, NY 13327. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.