Elizabeth M. “Betsy” Baker, 66, of Madrid

MADRID, New York (WWNY) - It is with a heavy heart that the Baker family announce the passing of Elizabeth M. “Betsy” Baker, age 66 of Madrid, NY. She passed unexpectedly on Monday, October 2, 2023 at University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, VT.

She was born September 15, 1957 in New Haven, Connecticut a daughter to Elizabeth (Williamson) Cass of Connecticut and the late Joseph Cass.

She is survived by her loving husband of 34 years Jerry Baker; son Emmett (companion Michelle) Baker; grandchildren Gabby, Hunter, Joseph, Calob and Jacob; her mother Elizabeth Cass; and two siblings Joseph (Donna) Cass, Nancy (Clint) McLean amd William “Bill” Cass.

She was predeceased by her father Joseph Cass, and a grandson Michael.

Betsy met the love of her life, Jerry Baker in Connecticut and they moved to Madrid where she had to learn (with some trial and error) how to navigate on the North Country winters. They were married in Madrid on May 27, 1989.

She worked for Burger King for many years until she started work at First Student in Ogdensburg and was an employee until her passing. She had also worked for Compass and McAdam Cheese.

Betsy loved her family, dog, had an interest in coins and precious time spent at hunting camp but always missed her family in Connecticut. Jerry and Betsy recently took a trip to Connecticut for her Mom’s 99th Birthday. Betsy had a big heart and liked everyone. She was a down to earth, everyday person and therefore no formal services are planned. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Cremation services to be handled by Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Potsdam Humane Society, 17 Madrid Avenue, Potsdam, NY 13676.

“If there are two flowers and one is all dried up and the other one is beautiful, which one are you going to pick?”

Condolences may be shared by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org

