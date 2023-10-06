Gary M. Rowland, 61, of Chaumont

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Gary M. Rowland, 61, passed away at his home in Chaumont Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

Gary was born in Watertown April 14, 1962, son of Donald E. Rowland, Sr. and Alice Kaine Rowland. He was a graduate of Immaculate Heart Central School and received electrical training at BOCES. He married Lynn M. Blair July 9, 1988 at St. Patrick’s Church and after 25 years the marriage ended in divorce.

He worked as a machine operator for NY Airbrake, was a manager of Rowland’s Maytag,, and also owned and operated Gary’s Appliance Repair. Gary was of the Catholic faith and was a member of Elks Lodge 496. Gary was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He will be forever remembered as an exceptional grandfather.

Gary is survived by his five children, Sarah Sanford, Watertown, Michael E. Rowland and wife Kelli, Tabor City, NC, Aaron C. D. LaDue and wife Cheryl, Harwinton, CT, Felicia M. Rowland and fiance Cory Gushlaw, Clayton, and Joseph D. Rowland, Whiteville, NC; thirteen grandchildren, Anastasia, Cameron, Charlie, Lucas, Nathan, Kailyn, Ashton, Annalee, Maddox, Alekxander, Mikey Jr., Fletcher, and Finley; four siblings, Donald E. Rowland, Jr. and wife Gretchen, Watertown, Karen L. Rowland, St. Louis, MO, Dorothy A. Hovey and husband Michael, Sandy Creek, and Michael P. Rowland and wife Kim, Grimesland, NC; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Gary was predeceased by his father, October 5, 1975, mother, September 19, 1995, and brother John J. “Jack” Rowland, July 21, 2019.

As per his wishes, there will be a celebration of his life by his family. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

