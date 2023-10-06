Heading into a cooler weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures will be well above average for this time of year, but still about 10 degrees cooler than it’s been for the last few days.

It’s leading into what will be a much cooler weekend.

We could have a stray shower or two this morning, but rain is more likely in the afternoon. Downpours could be heavy, and thunderstorms are possible.

Highs will be in the low 70s.

Rain continues on and off overnight. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

Rain will be off and on through the weekend.

Temperatures on Saturday won’t climb much. They start in the upper 50s and pretty much stay there. It will be rainy and chilly all day.

It will be even chillier on Sunday. Rain continues off and on and highs will be in the low 50s.

Monday, Columbus Day, will be cloudy and rainy with highs in the low 50s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will both be cloudy with highs in the mid-50s.

It will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain on Thursday. Highs will be around 60.

