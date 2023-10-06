Highlights & scores: On the gridiron & on the pitch

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Football and soccer were the names of the games Thursday night.

The Watertown Cyclones hosted Nottingham in a Thursday night football contest.

First quarter: Nottingham gets on the board. Omari Diggs connects with Shamir Dreher Jr. for the touchdown. It’s 6-0 Nottingham.

Watertown answers on the defensive side. Diggs’ pitch is bobbled by Lamont Harrington. Mason Coleman picks it up and takes it to the house, tying the game at 6

Nottingham looking to answer, but the Cyclones’ Garrett Miner comes up with the sack.

Watertown regains the lead when John Flowers finds Camiren Collins on the quick toss and Collins goes in for the touchdown.

Cyclones go on to beat Nottingham 19-14.

It was boys’ Frontier League soccer under the lights in Sackets Harbor as the Patriots hosted Lyme.

Second half: It’s 2-0 Lyme when Ryan Scott sneaks one in with help from the post. It’s 3-0 Lakers.

Lyme increases its lead moments later when Max Hunt dents the back of the net on the PK. Now it’s 4-0 Lakers

Off the Jonny LaFontaine direct kick, Alex Radley splits the pipes, upping the Lyme lead to 5-0.

It’s Radley once again. He had 5 goals on the night.

Lyme shut out Sackets Harbor 8-0.

Thursday’s local scores

High school football

Watertown 19, Nottingham 14

Boys’ high school soccer

General Brown 8, Thousand islands 0

Copenhagen 3, Alexandria 0

Indian River 3, Carthage 0

Lyme 8, Sackets Harbor 0

South Lewis 8, Beaver River 0

Colton-Pierrepont 1, Brushton-Moira 0

Parishville-Hopkinton 3, St. Lawrence Central 0

OFA 2, Massena 1

Girls’ high school soccer

Lisbon 4, Hammond 0

Heuvelton 3, Harrisville 3

St. Lawrence Central 4, Parishville-Hopkinton 0

St. Regis Falls 2, Tupper Lake 0

Girls’ high school swimming

Watertown 108, Carthage 67

South Jefferson 96, Indian River 76

Beaver River 55, South Lewis 33

Lowville 54, Thousand Islands 39

St. Lawrence Central 104, OFA 65

Canton 107, Gouverneur 37

High school volleyball

Clifton-Fine 3, Brushton-Moira 0

Salmon River 3, Potsdam 1

