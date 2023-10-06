Highway to be named in honor of fallen Watertown firefighter

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With the stroke of a pen, a state highway in LaFargeville will have a new name, honoring fallen Watertown firefighter Peyton Morse. It’s an honor that reminds his parents that their fight is far from over.

It’s a road Morse knew well: State Route 180 in LaFargeville.

Soon it will don his name.

“We are honored as a family. We believe Peyton will be humbled as we are because this isn’t something that he would have ever expected,” said Stacy Snyder-Morse, Peyton’s mother.

Peyton suffered a medical emergency while training at the New York State Academy of Fire Science in Montour Falls in March of 2021. He died 9 days later.

For two and half years, Peyton’s parents feel they don’t have the truth behind the events of their son’s death. State investigations have placed no blame on the instructors or the fire academy. His parents disagree,saying he pleaded for help.

Morse’s parents say they have yet to hear a word from Governor Kathy Hochul, who signed legislation to name a portion State Highway 180 in honor of Peyton last week.

The bills were introduced by state Senator Mark Walczyk and Assemblyman Scott Gray, and passed in June.

“You know, maybe the final option of her choosing to sign the bill, maybe she’s making a new choice,” said Stacy.

It’ll be a few months before a sign is there and when it is, it will bring mixed emotions.

“It is sad and it is joyful in that he won’t be forgotten. And the struggle in the last two years, watching agencies, New York agencies to try forget him and bury it. It’s a second victimization that they quite frankly took his life and then wanted to take his legacy,” said Stacy.

But his parents say even long after they are gone, the road will continue his legacy. A legacy his parents hope will bring accountability and safety for those training to protect.

“We will continue to work with every effort that we can to ensure not only that we find out what happened to our son, but ensure it doesn’t happen to anybody else,” said David Morse, Peyton’s father.

