Historical tour of Brookside Cemetery coming up on October 14

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson County Historical Society will host its annual historical tour of Watertown’s Brookside Cemetery this month.

Suzanne Renzi-Falge and John Stano appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to talk about the event.

It will be held on October 14 at Brookside Cemetery off County Road 165 in the town of Watertown.

Docents will guide tourists through the cemetery and share information on the people who made history in Jefferson County.

The route is 2.2 miles and includes 10 stops.

The driving tour begins at 10 a.m. The walking tour starts at 10:30 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite or at the event. It’s $12 for members and $15 for non-members.

