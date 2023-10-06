Historical tour of Brookside Cemetery coming up on October 14

By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson County Historical Society will host its annual historical tour of Watertown’s Brookside Cemetery this month.

Suzanne Renzi-Falge and John Stano appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to talk about the event.

It will be held on October 14 at Brookside Cemetery off County Road 165 in the town of Watertown.

Docents will guide tourists through the cemetery and share information on the people who made history in Jefferson County.

The route is 2.2 miles and includes 10 stops.

The driving tour begins at 10 a.m. The walking tour starts at 10:30 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite or at the event. It’s $12 for members and $15 for non-members.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was injured after she crashed her pickup truck into a tree in the town of Canton...
Woman injured in town of Canton crash
Black River Supply Company
West Carthage business legally selling locally-grown marijuana
Grant is accused of possessing an AR-15 rifle, a Glock 17 pistol, and 13 high-capacity...
Ogdensburg police investigate why man had guns, ammo
Air Force Capt. Bill Havener
A son’s search for answers 49 years after father dies in Fort Drum plane crash
Watertown firefighters measure the South Massey Street overpass clearance.
No need to worry about hitting overpass, says Watertown Fire Department

Latest News

WWNY
WWNY Historical tour of Brookside Cemetery coming up on October 14
Fall foliage
Lewis County hopes colors of fall bring color of money
Lawsuit
Lawsuit against candidate prompts opponent’s write-in campaign
Peyton Morse
Highway to be named in honor of fallen Watertown firefighter
WellNow Urgent Care
WellNow Urgent Care could cut ties with Excellus BlueCross BlueShield