Indian River to present ‘Lost Girl’

Indian River to perform "Lost Girl"
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Students at Indian River will perform the play “Lost Girl” later this month.

Kaydence Timerman plays Wendy and Danica Landerman is the stage manager. They say the play follows Wendy Darling for a decade after Peter Pan leaves her.

Wath the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The play will be at Indian River at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 20, and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 21.

Tickets are available at the door. There’s a suggested donation of $5.

